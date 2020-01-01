Lucy Hale snubbed by John Mayer on dating app

Lucy Hale is patiently waiting for a message from John Mayer after expressing her interest in a possible romance on a celebrity dating app.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has turned to online dating to help her find love, and in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, revealed that she came across a familiar face on the exclusive app she uses - so she swiped right, indicating her interest in getting to know Mayer better.

However, Hale suspects the Daughters singer wasn't attracted to her, because he has yet to reach out.

"John Mayer is on there," she shared with the publication. "And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me."

Despite her use of the dating app, Hale insisted she is actually happy to remain unattached for the time being, having overcome her previous fear of living life as a single woman.

"When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself," the 30-year-old said. "Now, I'm at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single."

The star has also had a change of heart about the qualities she currently looks for in a potential suitor: "I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s**t," she confessed. "Now, I'm like, 'You can be nice but not boring.' Nice but not a dud."

Though Hale would make an exception for 42-year-old Mayer, who is well known for his rocky relationship history with exes like Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

"I'm so drawn to musical talent, I don't care," the brunette beauty shrugged.