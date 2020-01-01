Justin Bieber pokes fun at James Corden's Carpool Karaoke driving drama

Justin Bieber has feigned shock after comedian James Corden addressed reports suggesting he doesn't actually drive the celebrity guests on his TV hit Carpool Karaoke.

The late night host has become famed for the sing-along sketches, in which he invites a variety of musicians and special guests to accompany him on his ride to work and belt out their most popular tunes.

Corden is always seated behind the wheel of the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) for the segments, but some viewers were left stunned last week (ends24Jan20) after video footage of the TV presenter shooting an episode with Bieber went viral, because the vehicle was actually being towed behind a production truck.

"Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues - he isn't even driving!" the eyewitness posted alongside the Twitter clip, which has since racked up more than 13 million views.

On Wednesday night, The Late Late Show with James Corden funnyman tackled the hot topic on air, insisting he usually does take control of the wheel, except when they have to film little stunts, such as dance routines or costume changes.

"Ninety-five percent of the time, I really am endangering the lives of the world's biggest pop stars," Corden joked. "It's TV, and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment!"

He went on to list the handful of times he and his production team have had to use the tow, including segments with Meghan Trainor, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Bieber's most recent shoot, quipping, "Because, frankly, I kept getting lost in his eyes."

Corden then poked fun at his box office flop Cats as he added of the controversy, "Look, I'm just shocked that I've done something that's upset people more than Cats!"

Bieber has since shared a link to Corden's explanation on his Twitter page, pretending to be just as stunned by the revelation as everyone else.

"Wait... you weren't driving the car?" he tweeted. "How could you James? I'm shocked."

Bieber's latest Carpool Karaoke segment is expected to air next month (Feb20) to coincide with the release of his new album, Changes, on Valentine's Day (14Feb20).