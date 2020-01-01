Hilary Duff felt guilty bringing baby daughter into son's life

Hilary Duff wrestled with "guilt" after bringing her newborn daughter into son Luca's life.

The Younger star welcomed Banks, her daughter with new husband Matthew Koma, in 2018, and admits the new addition to the family took a little getting used to for her seven-year-old son Luca.

"The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big," she tells Us Weekly. "It was just he and I for so long that he was like, 'Why... Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is'. It wasn't bratty; it was just so sad. I was like, 'How do I reverse this? It's too late now'."

The singer and actress, who shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, adds the situation was amplified by the heightened emotions she experienced during pregnancy.

"It's such big feelings," she shares. "When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified."

Thankfully, her little boy has adjusted to the arrival of Banks.

"It's the best," she adds. "It's a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes, where he knows he has to protect her... It's really sweet the way he looks out for her. But also, sometimes I'm like, 'Hey, I did OK with you. I promise I know what I'm doing'."