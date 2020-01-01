NEWS Wiley has challenged Stormzy to a rap battle at The O2 Arena Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Godfather of Grime' has been locked in a row with the 'Shut Up' hitmaker after criticising the star's collaborations with Ed Sheeran, with the pair trading blows on diss tracks such as 'Disappointed' and 'Eediyat Skengman'.



In a series of since-deleted tweets, Wiley wrote: "@stormzy The industry is not designed to benefit us in the end step away now and clash me @TheO2 and you will forever be #BigMike stay with them and you end up like the obvious."



The 41-year-old rapper also asked to join the 'Vossi Bop' artist on his world tour to "spice it up a bit".



He posted: "Furthermore @stormzy Get me on that world tour let's spice it up a bit."



Wiley then referenced pay-per-view fights in a further tweet, writing: "@stormzy Let's Go o2 ting PPV ting."



However, the 26-year-old star quickly shut down the offer, simply replying: "No thanks."



And Stormzy recently admitted that he felt "proud" of his beef with Wiley and no regrets about the row.



He explained: "We had the exchange. My last stop, I said 24 hours to reply, posted the video and then I was doing a signing and went to go smoke a cigarette and check the time.



"I was like, 'All right, cool. We just got about 10 minutes left.' Nothing happened. The next day or something, he dropped it. I heard it and it was like, 'OK, like we're going to leave it here.' "



Stormzy also admitted that he retained a level of respect for Wiley because of his achievements in music.

He said: "I big up Wiley for [the fight] all day long. He's got a duty to protect his genre.



"He's given me a strength, a certain kind of strength that I may not have had in my career because I was never battle tested. I'm proud to be in a position where I can play my part in sparring with the godfather."