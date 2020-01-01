Meghan Trainor took Treat Myself title from therapist

Meghan Trainor has credited her therapist for coming up with the name of her new album.

The All About That Bass singer had just bounced back from a deep depression following her second operation for vocal cord issues in 2017, when something her counsellor said struck a chord with her - and Trainor was later inspired her to use it for the title of her third studio release, Treat Myself

"I went to a dark place. And I climbed out of it and I conquered it and I was really proud of myself," she told The Associated Press. "My therapist was like, 'You should treat yourself after what you went through.'"

Trainor hit the studio with her family of collaborators - her brothers Justin and Ryan helped to co-write the project and recorded backing vocals, as did their parents, Gary and Kelli, who also clapped on a few songs.

And the 26-year-old also made sure her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, played a big role in the making of the album, singing alongside his wife on nine of the 15 tracks.

"He's my number one fan, like legitimately," the star gushed. "He plays my music all the time. I hear him blasting it in the car and when he's in the shower. It's just the best to feel so loved and supported like that by your husband."

Treat Myself is due to be released on Friday.