Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker is still thrilled that her tracks are played all over the world and admits it "still makes her scream".



She said: "It still makes me scream and my knees go weak when I hear myself in the mall. CVS always plays 'Like I'm Gonna Lose You'. Like, all the time. I swear I'm on their playlist. And it rattles me, 'cause I love CVS!"

And the 26-year-old singer decided to call her new LP 'Treat Myself' after going through a very "dark phase" of life, battling panic attacks.



Speaking to the New York Post, she added: "I went through a dark phase of panic attacks and when I crawled out of it, my therapist said, 'You should treat yourself, because what you accomplished and went through was hard - and you should remind yourself how badass you are.' ... I went out and bought myself a car, and then I started taking more time for myself. I started working out more and eating better. It was a very important lesson I had to learn - to speak up for myself and be like, 'I need a break!' My mental health is No. 1."



Meghan - who is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara - previously detailed her battle with anxiety and depression in 2018, when she said she was left feeling "alone" and "terrified" as a result of her vocal chord surgery.



She explained: "When I had an ­episode it would last for three days. I was crippled and had this pain. Eventually I was going to ­doctors, psychologists and therapists and I was like, 'My back feels like someone has a flame to it, I'm not sure if I'm going crazy.' And I'm feeling like I'm crazy, losing my mind. I remember standing in [US pharmacy] CVS with my friend in line and I saw the whole back row behind her move, when she didn't. You know, moments like that I had, dissociation with your body and you think you're schizophrenic - you're seeing things. I was sitting in my bathroom and the lights turned yellow. In those moments, you're terrified, you feel alone. You feel like there's something wrong with you and you're embarrassed to talk about it. No one can help you. It's your brain. It's chemicals."



