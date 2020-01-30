NEWS Liam Gallagher slams his brother Noel's new single 'Blue Moon Rising' Newsdesk Share with :







The Oasis star has hit out at his sibling's new track, which was unveiled on Thursday (30.01.20) and is the title track from the forthcoming EP of the same name, which is released on March 6. Buy tickets below.



Responding to a tweet about the new single, Liam referenced the 1980s cartoon series 'Willow the Wisp', and wrote: "BORING SNOOZER WILLOW THE WISP (sic)"



Liam then continued to slam Noel's fans, who responded to his comment. When one wrote, "Stop hating, your brothers turned you into a rock legend and made you millions (sic)," Liam replied: "Kiss it snowflake."



And when asked by a fan if he thought Noel read his tweets, Liam replied: "Don’t care as long his all his snowflakes do."



The 47-year-old rocker admitted there was no LP in the works for him, but he insisted it would "piss all over this" if he was to release it.



And when one fan suggested he was "jumping about the house playing it right now", he quipped: "Yeah in my Kylie hot gold pants."



Noel has revealed the new song is inspired by a wide range of artists including Metallica, Bob Marley and Robinson Crusoe.



Speaking about the track, he said: "How it manages to combine the influences of Metallica, The Jesters Of Malice, Mantovani, Robinson Crusoe as well as Bob Marley AND The Wailers is literally beyond me ... oh, and it’s not about City by the way."



The video for the track has been unveiled too, and it stars actor Jack O'Connell and actress and model Gala Gordon. The music video promises a narrative of power play, drama, 70's undertones as well as a cinematic flare.

'Blue Moon Rising' is out Thursday (30.01.20) and the EP of the same name will be unveiled in full on March 6, 2020.



The full tracklisting for the 'Blue Moon Rising' EP is as follows:

1. Blue Moon Rising

2. Wandering Star

3. Come On Outside

4. Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)

5. Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.