NEWS Ciara pregnant with third child Newsdesk Share with :







Ciara is pregnant with her third child.



The Level Up hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news, posting a snap of herself standing atop a rock formation on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands while showing off her blossoming baby bump.



Ciara simply captioned the shot, "Number 3," tagging her American football quarterback husband Russell Wilson as the photographer.



The couple began dating in early 2015 and wed the following year. They share a two-year-old daughter named Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a son, five-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.



And last November, the 34-year-old hinted at her plans to expand her family.



"If you ask (Russell), we're talking eight babies," she shared during an interview with Extra. "We'll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids... We got time for that."