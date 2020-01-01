Yungblud crowned MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2020 winner

After battling it out throughout January for the public’s vote, MTV UK have announced YUNGBLUD as the MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2020 winner.Doncaster’s finest, went head to head with the nine other shortlisted nominees including Aitch, Celeste, Deno, Easy Life, JC Stewart, Joel Corry, Joy Crookes, Lily Moore and Sea Girls, eventually coming out on top with an astounding 67K+ likes.Check out our exclusive interview with the lovely Yungblud below:In the final week of voting YUNGBLUD was the clear front runner, dominating the race with his fanbase coming through to show their unwavering support. He received an outpour of fan love on social media, with his active supporters keen to see their favourite artist crowned champion.All competing artists ensured that the 2020 competition garnered a draw dropping number of votes, with the featured images among some of MTV UK’s most liked Instagram posts this year. Since voting opened earlier this month over 122K+ likes were made by fans, making this one of the hottest MTV Push: Ones to Watch competitions to date.YUNGBLUD follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Push Ones to Watch and MTV Brand New winners such as Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie and Krept & Konan who have all gone on to have smash hit success in the industry.YUNGBLUD said, “Thank you so much to everyone that voted and I just wanna absolutely signify that this is not my award, this is our award, we won this together because you voted. I love ya, you’re my family, you will be my family forever, this is ours, I wish I could just chop it into little pieces and give it to each and every one of you. Thank you so much I love you so much aaaah!”.Earlier this week YUNGBLUD brought the house down with his performance at Push Live, so be sure to keep your eye on our socials for exclusive content, with TV coverage also coming soon.The shortlist was made up of the ten hottest acts for the year ahead, selected by MTV officials, key music influencers and industry representatives and included the most exciting, up and coming UK music talent.