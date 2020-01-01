Lil Nas X responds to rapper Pastor Troy's homophobic rant

Lil Nas X has brushed off criticism from rapper Pastor Troy following his rant about the newcomer's style.

The rapper, who came out as gay last year, has become recognised for his flamboyant style, and donned a bright pink cowboy-themed ensemble to the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, when he won awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Troy, real name Micah LeVar Troy, shared a snap of Nas' look on Instagram and embarked on a lengthy homophobic rant about his fashion sense.

"Welp, Guess I won't be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear," he wrote. "They love to push this s**t on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, 'F**** Applebee's' And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially (sic).

"Y'all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They A*s Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T."

Troy swiftly removed the post, but it was captured by fans who circulated his rant on social media. It subsequently caught the attention of the 20-year-old, who brushed off the criticism with humour.

"damn i look good in that pic on god. (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, continued to poke fun at Troy by sharing a meme in which a woman yells to another "Not on my watch!" and tweeting, "pastor troy when he saw 2 n**gas eating mozerella sticks (sic)."