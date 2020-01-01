Justin Timberlake won bet with Ryan Gosling over who'd kiss Jessica Simpson first

Justin Timberlake couldn't resist texting Ryan Gosling to remind him of a bet they'd made when they were 12 years old after sharing a kiss with Jessica Simpson.

The 39-year-old first met the SexyBack hitmaker when she auditioned for Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club alongside him, Ryan, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera in the early 1990s.

While Jessica made it to the finals, she wasn't picked for the TV show - but that didn't stop her and Justin reminiscing about their first meeting when they reconciled many years later.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the star recalled how her catch-up with Justin turned romantic, with the pair sharing a "nostalgic kiss". However, she soon noticed that he "took out his phone and started typing".

"Apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old," Jessica laughed.

After failing to be cast in The Mickey Mouse Club, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer decided to hire an acting coach. Yet, she ended up opting for a pretty surprising choice of mentor.

"In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is the person to go to. Yes, he was my acting coach," she grinned. Revealing the lessons had taken place in 1992, right before Chuck's hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger hit screens, she explained that some of the tips he gave her included cutting back on facial expressions and to "channel Denzel Washington".