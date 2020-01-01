NEWS Rita Ora has 'hidden' her 'sensitive' side away Newsdesk Share with :







The 29-year-old singer admitted people know her for being a "headstrong workaholic" but she can also be "vulnerable and "emotional" but has deliberately kept that part of her private.



She told the upcoming issue of Love magazine: "People see the workaholic, headstrong, thick-skinned twentysomething, but there's another side to me, one that is vulnerable, sensitive and pretty emotional.



"My music is what it is, and does what it does - thankfully - and I've never really had to show that side of myself professionally -- in fact I have purposely hidden it."



However, it seems the 'Masked Singer' judge is "ready" to show the rest of herself to people now because she thinks she is "growing up".



"But maybe I'm ready. Is this what growing up feels like?"



Rita recently claimed she is too famous to do "simple" things like go out for coffee with her family without being recognised.



Asked what she'd do if she was anonymous, she admitted: "I'm going to be boring and say something really simple. I'd love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum.



"Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It's been a little while since I've been able to do that and I can't think of a better way to spend a day."



Meanwhile, it was claimed last month that Rita is dating Rafferty Law.



The pop star and the 23-year-old actor son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost began seeing each other after meeting on the set of new movie 'Twist', in which she plays the Artful Dodger and he is starring as Oliver.



A source said: "It has been simmering for some time after they started working together.



"People made a few comments about the chemistry straight away and the gossip started from there. But it was only after a while that the attraction really grew into something meaningful between them."



Rita and Rafferty made a conscious effort to initially keep their romance a secret - but they decided to go public by holding hands as they left the British Fashion Awards after-party earlier this month.



The loved-up couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Armani's bash at Harry's Bar together.