Offset detained by police amid reports of armed person at Los Angeles mall

Offset was detained by police on Wednesday night as officers responded to reports of an armed person at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, local police received a call just before 8 pm reporting that there was someone with a gun inside The Grove's parking structure. While the person in question had allegedly fled the scene by the time officers arrived, Offset and several members of his entourage were detained as officials investigated the situation.

Video footage of the incident shows the Migos rapper asking the policeman why he was being cuffed, as the LAPD officer pushes him up against the wall.

TMZ reported that Offset and his pals were being held near The Grove's security station, but after police recovered two guns - the owners of which are as yet unknown - he and three others were taken to a nearby police station for further questioning.

No official arrests have been made.