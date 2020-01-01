Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars

Billie Eilish will give a "special performance" at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Fresh off her big night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, when she landed awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, the Bad Guy singer has confirmed she will play a big part of the 92nd Academy Awards on 9 February.

It is not yet clear what Eilish will sing at the Oscars, although the official announcement described her appearance as a "special performance".

She will join previously announced performers Sir Elton John, who will sing (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Randy Newman, who will perform I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, Cynthia Erivo, who will sing Stand Up from Harriet, Idina Menzel, who will belt out Into the Unknown from Frozen II, and Chrissy Metz, who will give a rendition of I'm Standing With You from her movie Breakthrough. All five tracks are nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Billie, who performed When the Party's Over at the Grammys on Sunday, was recently revealed to be the next person to record the theme for a James Bond movie. The 18-year-old and her brother Finneas are writing the song for No Time to Die.