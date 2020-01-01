NEWS Juice WRLD is to release music posthumously Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker's family has revealed they will be honouring the rapper's memory by releasing previously unheard music.



Writing on his Instagram, the family shared: "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice. You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever. We plan to honour Juice's talents, his spirit and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon. Love Juice's family and team at Grade A (sic)"



A source had previously claimed that Juice WRLD - who tragically passed away last month at the age of just 21 from an accidental overdose - has almost 2000 unreleased songs and plenty of material to make an LP.



The rapper tragically died after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport, with toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his passing.



Juice WRLD's tragic passing devastated his family but his relatives are desperately hoping that his death can help others battling drug addictions.



They said in a statement: "We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.



"Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."