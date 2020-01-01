Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Rapper Lil Nas X is still pinching himself after starring opposite acting veteran Sam Elliott in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The unlikely duo stars in the ad for Doritos, which shows the pair facing off in a battle of cowboy dance moves to promote the Cool Ranch flavour of the snack food and launching an online dance challenge.

The clip also features a cameo by Lil Nas X's Old Town Road collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus, and the rising artist had a blast working on the project.

"Working with Sam, first of all, he's just always in his role, in character. He killed it," the Grammy-winning rapper gushed about the A Star Is Born actor on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I had fun on set, it was like shooting a part two to the Old Town Road video or something."

And Lil Nas X admits he's in disbelief at all of his new opportunities: "Every now and then, I'm thinking about the level of everything (fame), and just always reflecting on it," he shared. "It still doesn't feel real, I guess."

The Doritos ad is set to air during the Super Bowl LIV broadcast on Sunday (02Feb20), alongside other celebrity commercials featuring the likes of Chris Evans and John Krasinski, Bryan Cranston and Winona Ryder, Missy Elliott, MC Hammer, Jason Momoa, and Halftime Show co-headliner, Jennifer Lopez.