Lady Gaga's mum urges parents to learn how to help children through mental health struggles

Lady Gaga's mum has pleaded with parents to learn how to recognise their kids are struggling with their mental health.

Cynthia Germanotta opened up about her daughter's tough time in middle school during an interview on U.S. TV show Today's web series Through Mom's Eyes and described how severe bullying led to the Poker Face star's battles with mental illness

"In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles," said Germanotta, who co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with the A Star Is Born actress in 2012 to support the mental and emotional wellness of young people.

"You know, feeling isolated from events. Humiliated. Taunted. And she would start to question herself and become doubtful of her own abilities. And that's when she developed depression."

However, while Cynthia and Gaga's father, Joe, tried their best as parents to help, she confessed they "didn't know everything" - meaning she didn't realise the depths of the Just Dance star's childhood depression.

"I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for," she confessed.

Cynthia added it was that lack of knowledge that inspired her and Lady Gaga to launch the organisation, which would help young people be "better equipped to deal with her struggles than she was."