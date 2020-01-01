Lewis Capaldi vows to quit music if new tune misses out on number one spot

Lewis Capaldi has vowed to "give it up and get another job" if his latest single Before You Go fails to reach number one on the U.K. singles chart on Friday.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has released several remixes of the tune, from his album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, in a bid to secure the top spot.

However, he's up against Eminem's current number one Godzilla and The Weeknd's former chart-topper Blinding Lights for the position.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lewis begged fans to download and stream the track, writing: "I am literally just back from the Grammys and I'm already at rehearsals, working hard. But I'm looking at recruitment websites because we're so close to No1 in the UK this week and if we don't get it, I'm f**king giving it up and I'm getting another job.

"There's clearing jobs, there's jobs in shops, there's reception jobs, I'll happily pick up those f**king phones."

He added: "I'm not drunk, I just came off an 11-hour flight."

If Before You Go reaches the top of the chart, it will mark the hitmaker's second U.K. number one, following his 2018 mega-hit, Someone You Loved. It previously peaked at number two.