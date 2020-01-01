Jesy Nelson's boyfriend apologises for 'altercation' with photographer

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes has apologised to her for brawling with a photographer after her win at Britain's National Television Awards on Tuesday.

The British reality TV star is facing a police investigation over the incident, which took place outside of the InterContinental London - O2 hotel, marring a night on which the Little Mix singer was honoured with an award for her cyber-bullying documentary, Odd One Out.

In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories account, he claimed he was provoked and acted in self-defence.

"I want to address last night's altercation," he wrote. "I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won.

"After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn't call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation. As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I'm human."

Apologising to Jesy, and their fans, he added: "No different to anyone else. However, I want to make everyone aware this was only in self-defence. I hope people I care about including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me.

"This night was about Jesy's win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this. Ultimately, I'm the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win. I am so proud of you."

Police officials have confirmed that they are investigating a complaint of assault and criminal damage, made in the hours after the ceremony at London's O2 Arena.

Jesy thanked Chris for "bringing me up every day and making me feel confident" in an emotional acceptance speech after her documentary special won in the Factual category at the event.