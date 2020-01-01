NEWS Tame Impala 'didn't make any money' from headlining Coachella Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' hitmakers stepped in to top the bill at the Californian festival last year after Justin Timberlake pulled out and though frontman Kevin Parker loved the gig, it wasn't particularly profitable because of the cost of putting on a great show. Buy tickets below.



He said: "[Coachella is] equal parts festival gig and promo. We spent a lot of money, got a creative director, just had to dive in headfirst. I think we pulled it off. Didn’t make any money."



Kevin loves performing at Glastonbury because of its "universal good vibes".



He told the Times newspaper: "It’s utopia.



“I’ve never been to a place on Earth where there are more universal good vibes. Even if you’re not wasted.



"You’re equally likely to see kids walking down the mud path off their heads as you are parents pushing a pram. Everyone is included, and that’s not the case with all festivals.”



The multi-instrumentalist insisted he isn't as confident as people think he is but he doesn't believe he's a perfectionist either.



He admitted: “I look confident, but inside I’m actually a trembling mess.



"[Am I a perfectionist?] I don’t think so. I just don’t wanna put stuff out that’s s**t. “Well, there might not be [a difference]."



The 34-year-old singer's dad was an accountant who also played in bands in his spare time but advised his son not to make being a musician his career.



Kevin said: "He lived just long enough to realise he was wrong. But I wouldn’t be a musician if it wasn’t for him.”



