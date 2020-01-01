NEWS John Legend's daughter has stopped calling him 'dad' and started using his first name instead Newsdesk Share with :







The 'All of Me' hitmaker thinks three-year-old Luna is "messing" with him because she knows she shouldn't be calling him John but she continues doing it because it makes people laugh.



He said: "I was taking her to school this morning and she said it again! And she laughed, so she knows it's a thing she's not supposed to do, but now she's just messing with me."



John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, added: "When she gets a laugh, she will... she'll continue it."



John added: "She's a lot like [Chrissy]."



While Luna is insisting on calling the 41-year-old singer by his first name, the couple - who also have 20-month-old son Miles together - were recently able to persuade her away from the moniker she'd originally chosen for their new dog Petey.



Chrissy told 'Entertainment Tonight': "John successfully talked Luna out of the name Kitty."



John added: "She wanted to call him Kitty. I just felt like it wasn't gonna mesh."



Last year, John was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine and the 'Lip Sync Battle' star claimed the accolade sparked a "shocking" change in her husband's wardrobe.



She said: "I'd say his wardrobe might change a bit. After getting Sexiest Man Alive, he just wore a suit with no shirt... and it was pretty shocking and jarring."



John confirmed: "Yeah. I'm back to normal now."



The Sports Illustrated model joked the 'Ordinary People' singer only got the title because it had previously been won by fellow coaches on 'The Voice' Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.



She said: "I thought it was pretty cool that he got [Sexiest Man Alive] and then I was like, 'Wait -- everyone on 'The Voice' gets it.



"So, I think that's why he signed up for 'The Voice'."