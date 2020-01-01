Madonna ready to resume Madame X Tour

Madonna will kick off the London stint of her Madame X Tour in London on Wednesday, after scrapping Monday's planned first show due to an ongoing injury.

The star has been battling health woes in recent weeks, and scrapped two shows in Lisbon, Portugal to "rest", after suffering an ankle injury, which also caused her to axe her gig at the London Palladium earlier this week.

However, after a short break from the stage, the I Rise hitmaker is back to her best, and assured fans her next show on Wednesday will go ahead as planned.

"Hello London …….. We Finally Made it," she shared alongside a clip of herself triumphantly throwing her arms in the air.

The Vogue singer added in a second cryptic post: "Its Time for a little bit of Self Reflection (sic)."

Announcing the cancelled show over the weekend, Madonna said in an Instagram statement: "As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

"The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot... Thank you again for your understanding."

Madonna has also cancelled dates in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami. She will play 14 dates in the English capital before ending the jaunt in Paris, France in March.