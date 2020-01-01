Jesy Nelson's boyfriend brawls with photographer at British TV awards bash

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes is facing a police investigation after scrapping with a photographer following her triumph at Britain's National Television Awards on Tuesday.

The Little Mix star thanked the reality TV star while collecting the Factual prize for her cyber-bullying documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, at the O2 Arena in London.

However, Chris's celebrations apparently turned ugly outside of an after-party at the nearby InterContinental London - O2 hotel, as he was pictured scrapping with a snapper in images obtained by editors at U.K. newspaper The Sun.

After being approached by the photographer outside the hotel, Chris allegedly dropped the shopping bags he had been holding onto the pavement and began scuffling with him, grabbing onto the photographer's coat and raising his hands before his manager stepped in to make peace.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that they are investigating the incident after receiving a complaint of assault and criminal damage.

"We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich," an official said in a statement. "The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January. The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries."

The former Love Island U.K. contestant was also pictured in a taxi with Jesy and one of her pals after the incident, having what looked like a tense discussion.

The scenes ended an emotional and triumphant night for Jesy, who broke down as she accepted the TV gong for her documentary special, which explored her and others' struggles with social media trolls.

After thanking Chris for, "bringing me up every day and making me feel confident," she added: "I don't think we ever expected for this to have such an impact and I'm just so grateful that such a negative experience in my life turned into such a positive one."