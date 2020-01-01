NEWS Sting wishes he'd worked with Juice WLRD before his death Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Shape of My Heart' singer - whose track was sampled in the late rapper's hit 'Lucid Dreams' - has opened up about the "very special" rendition of his song, and admitted he was "horrified" when the young star passed away last month at the age of just 21 from an accidental overdose



Speaking to Billboard, he said: "Well, first of all when I heard it, I recognised something very special in that interpolation. I thought it was a wonderful interpretation, interpolation. And so of course I was supportive of it.

"I never met the man, and was horrified when he died so unnecessarily and so tragically. I think he was a great great talent and we miss him. I'd love to have worked with him.



"But as a tribute we sing his song as part of the original ‘Shape of My Heart.’ I think they fit together beautifully."

In a statement at the time of Juice's passing, Sting praised Juice as "a unique and precious talent".



He said: "This is such a tragic loss for the world of music, a young life with so much potential and a unique and precious talent.



"'Lucid Dreams' was my favourite of all the many interpolations of 'Shape of My Heart', it will resonate for many years to come. My sincere condolences to the family."



The 68-year-old star once joked the royalties from the sample used in 'Lucid Dreams' would "put [his] grandkids through college", and he went on to sue for a reported 85% share of the song's earnings.



Juice had claimed the percentage was higher, but admitted: "I don't give a f**k about that, though. Money is gonna come regardless.



"If you doin' this for money, people gonna be able to tell. For me [it's more important that] Sting said my music is beautiful, the fact that he performed my version of the song."