NEWS Lewis Capaldi jokes he's quitting music if he doesn't top the charts this week







The 'Before You Go' hitmaker is facing stiff competition from The Weeknd and Eminem - with their respective tracks 'Blinding Lights' and 'Godzilla' both in the running - but he's still hoping to find himself at number one when the singles rankings are revealed on Friday (31.01.20).



Taking to Instagram, he said: "I am literally just back from the Grammys and I’m already at rehearsals, working hard.

"But I’m looking at recruitment websites because we’re so close to No1 in the UK this week and if we don’t get it, I’m f***ing giving it up and I’m getting another job.



“There’s clearing jobs, there’s jobs in shops, there’s reception jobs, I’ll happily pick up those f***ing phones. I’m not drunk, I just came off an 11-hour flight.”



The 23-year-old singer was unsuccessful at the Grammy Awards over the weekend, as his huge hit 'Someone You Loved' missed out on the Song of the Year prize with Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' earning her the trophy.



She told the audience: "Wow, wow, wow, wow! So many other songs deserved this, I'm sorry."



Meanwhile, Lewis recently insisted he wasn't actually expecting to win at the prestigious ceremony.



He said: "I'm not going to win the Grammy; it's cool. It's not the end of the world."



Lewis hadn't even prepared a speech in case he did win, because he was convinced one of the other nominees - including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Tanya Tucker, H.E.R., and Lana Del Rey - would snap up the trophy instead.



When asked if he has a speech ready, he said: "No, because I'm not going to win. I'm completely okay with it. Even when we got the nomination, I was like, 'Oh that's amazing, we'll get to go and see Billie Eilish.' I haven't written a speech because I won't need to use it. But no, whoever wins - whether it's Billie or Lizzo or Lady Gaga or whoever - I'll be there cheering them on."



