Bow Wow and Timbaland pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with 'girl dad' hashtag

Bow Wow and Timbaland have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by using the "girl dad" hashtag on social media.

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Following the tragedy, ESPN reporter Elle Duncan was among those to remember the sportsman fondly and recalled one time when she'd spoke to Kobe, 41, about his family life and how he felt about having four daughters.

"His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year and a half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children," she said. "And he said that his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl."

"I was like, 'Four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?' And, without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad.' When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose the only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most. Being a dad, being a girl dad."

After Elle's segment went viral, Bow Wow was quick to honour Kobe by sharing a snap of himself with his eight-year-old daughter Shai Moss, adding the hashtag "#girldad" and a red heart emoji.

Timbaland then followed suit, posting several pictures with his daughter Reign and captioning them: "My baby Reign #girldad."

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen added her husband John Legend to the conversation, sharing the video of Elle's tribute on her Twitter page and writing: "The last time I remember John crying, aside from this week, was when Luna wrapped her little finger around his at the hospital when she was born. There really is something magical about girls and their dads. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN."