T.I. apologises to daughters for 'imperfections' and 'misunderstandings'

Kobe Bryant's death appears to have inspired rapper T.I. to apologise to his daughter for revealing all about his annual hymen check - to make sure she's still a virgin.

The Live Your Life hitmaker shocked fans when he explained that for years he has been taking his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, for birthday check-ups to make sure she isn't having sex during a 2019 podcast chat.

T.I. immediately became public enemy number one among feminists and women's rights activists, and appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Internet chat show Red Table Talk to apologise to his daughter for his comments, stating, "I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate. I think all of this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking manner. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think that a lot of people took it extremely literal."

And it appears the death of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday has prompted the rap star to revisit the drama.

He has taken to Instagram to share a special message to his daughter and stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, writing: "I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know."

He adds: "Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us... Charge my mind, not my heart... Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.

"I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE... &AFTER??"

T.I. has also posted a tribute to Kobe on social media, writing: "LA is in pain & it will NEVER be the same again."

Zonnique replied to her stepfather's post, writing: "I love you pops." Deyjah is still not following her father on social media after their public fallout following his appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast in November when T.I. first mentioned the hymen check.