Alessia Cara leads nominations for 2020 Juno Awards

Juno Awards host Alessia Cara looks set to be the 2020 prizegiving's big winner after leading all nominees with six mentions.
The Canadian singer/songwriter was announced as the host of the 49th annual Juno Awards - Canada's Grammys - on March 15 at the nominations ceremony on Tuesday morning, just before she was showered with nods for Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
Cara, who is a two-time Juno winner, admits she's thrilled to host the ceremony at the SaskTel Centre, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
"For those of you who are hoping it was someone else, like Shawn Mendes, I'm sorry. It is me. You're stuck with me," she laughed.
"This is really, really exciting. I'm so excited to be a part of Canada's biggest night in music in this way. This is the first time I've been the sole host of anything, so I hope I don't disappoint... Thank you to everyone who decided that I can do this. I'm very, very honoured."
Cara will also perform at the ceremony, alongside Jann Arden, Tory Lanez, The Glorious Sons, Daniel Caesar, and Lennon Stella.
The full list of 2020 Juno Award nominees is:
JUNO Fan Choice
Alessia Cara
Ali Gatie
Avril Lavigne
bbno$
Justin Bieber
Loud Luxury
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Single of the Year
Out Of Love, Alessia Cara
Sweet Little Lies, bulow
La Di Da, Lennon Stella
Hang Ups, Scott Helman
Senorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
International Album of the Year
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Album of the Year
The Pains Of Growing, Alessia Cara
INSCAPE, Alexandra Streliski
Shine A Light, Bryan Adams
love, Michael Buble
Bad Habits, NAV
Artist of the Year
Alessia Cara
Bryan Adams
Jessie Reyez
Shawn Mendes
Tory Lanez
Group of the Year
88Glam
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Loud Luxury
The Reklaws
Walk Off the Earth
Breakthrough Artist
Alexandra Streliski
Ali Gatie
bbno$
Lennon Stella
Tenille Townes
Breakthrough Group
Hunter Brothers
Neon Dreams
Palaye Royale
The Blue Stones
Valley
Songwriter of the Year
Alessia Cara
bulow
Patrick Watson
Tenille Townes
Tim Baker
Country Album of the Year
V, Aaron Goodvin
The Fall, Dallas Smith
Black Sheep, Dean Brody
State of Mind, Hunter Brothers
Wild As Me Meghan Patrick
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
A Pill for Loneliness, City and Colour
A Blemish in the Great Light, Half Moon Run
acakosik, iskwe
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Wave, Patrick Watson
Alternative Album of the Year
Destroyer, Black Mountain
Foxwarren, Foxwarren
Here Comes The Cowboy, Mac DeMarco
Pony, Orville Peck
Morbid Stuff, PUP
Pop Album of the Year
The Pains of Growing, Alessia Cara
Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne
Crystalline, bülow
8:47, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
HERE WE GO!, Walk Off the Earth
Rock Album of the Year
...but for the sun, Big Wreck
PEOPLESKILLS, Headstones
Order In Decline, Sum 41
Master Volume, The Dirty Nil
A War On Everything, The Glorious Sons
Vocal Jazz Album of the Year
Nothing Never Happens, Bria Skonberg
Stay Tuned!, Dominique Fils-Aime
MONTREAL, Elizabeth Shepherd
Wishes, Jazz Affair
Friday, Monkey House
Jazz Album of the Year: Solo
MiGRATIONS, Jacques Kuba Seguin
UNSTOPPABLE, Joel Miller
Black Sea Suite, John Stetch
Absolutely Dreaming, Ted Quinlan
The Chronicles of Fezziwig, The Mark Kelso Jazz Project
Jazz Album of the Year: Group
Undertones, Al Muirhead's Canadian Quintet
Jump Up, Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake
Trouble in Mind, Dave Young Trio
Abundance, Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop
On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Instrumental Album of the Year
INSCAPE, Alexandra Streliski
The Silent Wish, Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky
Calm and Cents, Kevin Hearn
SymphRONica UpfRONt, Ron Davis’ SymphRONica
Toothsayer, Tanya Tagaq
Francophone Album of the Year
Apres, Fred Pellerin
L'etrange pays, Jean Leloup
La nuit des longs couteaux, Koriass
La nuit est une panthere, Les Louanges
Tout ca pour ca, Loud
Children's Album of the Year
Greatest Hits, Vol. 4, Big Block Singsong
A Cheerful Little Earful, Diana Panton
It’s GForce, GFORCE
This Is Us, Girl Pow-R
Sharon, Bram & Friends, Sharon & Bram Casablanca
Classical Album of the Year: Solo/Chamber
detach, Angela Schwarzkopf
Alone & Unalone, Ensemble Paramirabo
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12, James Ehnes
Elles, Marina Thibeault and Marie-Eve Scarfone
John Zorn: Cat O’Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre, Quatuor Molinari
Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
The Bound of our Dreams, Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts
du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly
Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos, Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Sibelius 1, Orchestre Metropolitain de Montreal, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin
The John Adams Album, Orchestre symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Kent Nagano
Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2, Orchestre symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat.
Charles Richard-Hamelin
Classical Album of the Year: Vocal/Choral
When There Is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio, Chor Leoni Men's Choir
Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange ,Gerald Finley
Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets, Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton
Summer Night, Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becque
Schubert: Winterreise, Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project
Classical Composition of the Year
Evta, Ana Sokolovic
Everything Is... Distorted, Bekah Simms
Under Sea, Above Sky, Jared Miller
The Coming of Sobs, Rose Bolton
Kickin' It 2.0, Vincent Ho
Rap Recording of the Year
88GLAM2, 88Glam
Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change, Classified
Light Path 8, KILLY
Bad Habits, NAV
Freaky, Tory Lanez
Dance Recording of the Year
Love Me, Felix Cartal & Lights
Only When It Rains, Frank Walker x Astrid S
I'm Not Alright, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine
Gravity, RALPH
We Found Love, Sultan + Shepard x Showtek
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Black Dove, Amaal
CASE STUDY 01, Daniel Caesar
Feel It Too Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy
The Gumption, Tanika Charles
Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez
Reggae Recording of the Year
Wah Gwaan Exco, Levi Wurl
Jah Children, Jay Douglas
The Warning Track Lyndon John X Independent
Never Broken, Petraa
Another Man, STORRY
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year
Stories from a Downtown Apartment, Celeigh Cardinal Independent
Yellowstone, Digawolf
nipiy, nehiyawak
Siqinnaarut, Northern Haze
ataataga, Riit
Contemporary Roots Album of the Year
Coyote, Catherine MacLellan
Easy Keeper, Del Barber
Little Bones, Irish Mythen
Passages, Justin Rutledge
Mohawk, Lee Harvey Osmond
Traditional Roots Album of the Year
Once A Day, April Verch
By Appointment Or Chance, Miranda Mulholland
Sketches, Natalie MacMaster
Sugar & Joy, The Dead South
Assiniboine & The Red, The Small Glories
Blues Album of the Year
Pocket Full Of Nothin', Big Dave McLean
Mad Love, Dawn Tyler Watson
Hand Me Down Blues, Durham County Poets
That's Where It's At, Michael Jerome Browne
The Northern South Vol. 2, Whitehorse
Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
The Heart Of Christmas, Brian Doerksen
Pursue, Brooke Nicholls
Wherever I Go, Dan Bremnes
ILL Street Blues, Fresh IE
The Advent Of Christmas, Matt Maher
World Music Album of the Year
BAROKAN, Djely Tapa
Sombras, OKAN
Africa Without Borders, Okavango African Orchestra
Risorgimento, Romina Di Gasbarro
Galactic Gala, Silla and Rise Rise Ashen*Independent
Producer of the Year
Ben Kaplan
Jon Levine
Michael Wise
Steve Bays
Music Video of the Year
Bun Dem Caraz, Sarahmee
Record Shop, Johnny Jansen Said the Whale
Topographe, Jonathan Robert Corridor
Back Off Le GED, Laurence Nerbonne
Little Star, Sarah Legault
Electronic Album of the Year
Battle Lines, Bob Moses
Memory Emotion, Electric Youth
Dawn Chorus, Jacques Greene
A Beat Tape For Your Friends, Keys N Krates
Beyond The Senses, REZZ
Metal Album of the Year
Evolution, Kobra And The Lotus
Martyr, Lindsay Schoolcraft
Through A Wall, Single Mothers
Play to Win, Striker
Orphans, The Agonist
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Shine A Light, Bryan Adams
Unplugged Vol. 1, Lauren Spencer-Smith
Both Sides, Marc Jordan
Melt, Nuela Charles
Empower, Renee Lamoureux
Comedy Album of the Year
General Anxiety Disorder, Adam Christie
Straight White Fail, Jarrett Campbell
The Abyss Stares Back, Monty Scott
Bit of Buddle, Sophie Buddle