Alessia Cara leads nominations for 2020 Juno Awards

Juno Awards host Alessia Cara looks set to be the 2020 prizegiving's big winner after leading all nominees with six mentions.

The Canadian singer/songwriter was announced as the host of the 49th annual Juno Awards - Canada's Grammys - on March 15 at the nominations ceremony on Tuesday morning, just before she was showered with nods for Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Cara, who is a two-time Juno winner, admits she's thrilled to host the ceremony at the SaskTel Centre, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

"For those of you who are hoping it was someone else, like Shawn Mendes, I'm sorry. It is me. You're stuck with me," she laughed.

"This is really, really exciting. I'm so excited to be a part of Canada's biggest night in music in this way. This is the first time I've been the sole host of anything, so I hope I don't disappoint... Thank you to everyone who decided that I can do this. I'm very, very honoured."

Cara will also perform at the ceremony, alongside Jann Arden, Tory Lanez, The Glorious Sons, Daniel Caesar, and Lennon Stella.

The full list of 2020 Juno Award nominees is:

JUNO Fan Choice

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Avril Lavigne

bbno$

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Single of the Year

Out Of Love, Alessia Cara

Sweet Little Lies, bulow

La Di Da, Lennon Stella

Hang Ups, Scott Helman

Senorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

International Album of the Year

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Album of the Year

The Pains Of Growing, Alessia Cara

INSCAPE, Alexandra Streliski

Shine A Light, Bryan Adams

love, Michael Buble

Bad Habits, NAV

Artist of the Year

Alessia Cara

Bryan Adams

Jessie Reyez

Shawn Mendes

Tory Lanez

Group of the Year

88Glam

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Walk Off the Earth

Breakthrough Artist

Alexandra Streliski

Ali Gatie

bbno$

Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

Breakthrough Group

Hunter Brothers

Neon Dreams

Palaye Royale

The Blue Stones

Valley

Songwriter of the Year

Alessia Cara

bulow

Patrick Watson

Tenille Townes

Tim Baker

Country Album of the Year

V, Aaron Goodvin

The Fall, Dallas Smith

Black Sheep, Dean Brody

State of Mind, Hunter Brothers

Wild As Me Meghan Patrick

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

A Pill for Loneliness, City and Colour

A Blemish in the Great Light, Half Moon Run

acakosik, iskwe

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Wave, Patrick Watson

Alternative Album of the Year

Destroyer, Black Mountain

Foxwarren, Foxwarren

Here Comes The Cowboy, Mac DeMarco

Pony, Orville Peck

Morbid Stuff, PUP

Pop Album of the Year

The Pains of Growing, Alessia Cara

Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne

Crystalline, bülow

8:47, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

HERE WE GO!, Walk Off the Earth

Rock Album of the Year

...but for the sun, Big Wreck

PEOPLESKILLS, Headstones

Order In Decline, Sum 41

Master Volume, The Dirty Nil

A War On Everything, The Glorious Sons

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Nothing Never Happens, Bria Skonberg

Stay Tuned!, Dominique Fils-Aime

MONTREAL, Elizabeth Shepherd

Wishes, Jazz Affair

Friday, Monkey House

Jazz Album of the Year: Solo

MiGRATIONS, Jacques Kuba Seguin

UNSTOPPABLE, Joel Miller

Black Sea Suite, John Stetch

Absolutely Dreaming, Ted Quinlan

The Chronicles of Fezziwig, The Mark Kelso Jazz Project

Jazz Album of the Year: Group

Undertones, Al Muirhead's Canadian Quintet

Jump Up, Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake

Trouble in Mind, Dave Young Trio

Abundance, Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop

On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Instrumental Album of the Year

INSCAPE, Alexandra Streliski

The Silent Wish, Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky

Calm and Cents, Kevin Hearn

SymphRONica UpfRONt, Ron Davis’ SymphRONica

Toothsayer, Tanya Tagaq

Francophone Album of the Year

Apres, Fred Pellerin

L'etrange pays, Jean Leloup

La nuit des longs couteaux, Koriass

La nuit est une panthere, Les Louanges

Tout ca pour ca, Loud

Children's Album of the Year

Greatest Hits, Vol. 4, Big Block Singsong

A Cheerful Little Earful, Diana Panton

It’s GForce, GFORCE

This Is Us, Girl Pow-R

Sharon, Bram & Friends, Sharon & Bram Casablanca

Classical Album of the Year: Solo/Chamber

detach, Angela Schwarzkopf

Alone & Unalone, Ensemble Paramirabo

Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12, James Ehnes

Elles, Marina Thibeault and Marie-Eve Scarfone

John Zorn: Cat O’Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre, Quatuor Molinari

Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble

The Bound of our Dreams, Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts

du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly

Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos, Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Sibelius 1, Orchestre Metropolitain de Montreal, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin

The John Adams Album, Orchestre symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Kent Nagano

Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2, Orchestre symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat.

Charles Richard-Hamelin

Classical Album of the Year: Vocal/Choral

When There Is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio, Chor Leoni Men's Choir

Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesange ,Gerald Finley

Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets, Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton

Summer Night, Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becque

Schubert: Winterreise, Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project

Classical Composition of the Year

Evta, Ana Sokolovic

Everything Is... Distorted, Bekah Simms

Under Sea, Above Sky, Jared Miller

The Coming of Sobs, Rose Bolton

Kickin' It 2.0, Vincent Ho

Rap Recording of the Year

88GLAM2, 88Glam

Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change, Classified

Light Path 8, KILLY

Bad Habits, NAV

Freaky, Tory Lanez

Dance Recording of the Year

Love Me, Felix Cartal & Lights

Only When It Rains, Frank Walker x Astrid S

I'm Not Alright, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine

Gravity, RALPH

We Found Love, Sultan + Shepard x Showtek

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Black Dove, Amaal

CASE STUDY 01, Daniel Caesar

Feel It Too Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy

The Gumption, Tanika Charles

Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez

Reggae Recording of the Year

Wah Gwaan Exco, Levi Wurl

Jah Children, Jay Douglas

The Warning Track Lyndon John X Independent

Never Broken, Petraa

Another Man, STORRY

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

Stories from a Downtown Apartment, Celeigh Cardinal Independent

Yellowstone, Digawolf

nipiy, nehiyawak

Siqinnaarut, Northern Haze

ataataga, Riit

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

Coyote, Catherine MacLellan

Easy Keeper, Del Barber

Little Bones, Irish Mythen

Passages, Justin Rutledge

Mohawk, Lee Harvey Osmond

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Once A Day, April Verch

By Appointment Or Chance, Miranda Mulholland

Sketches, Natalie MacMaster

Sugar & Joy, The Dead South

Assiniboine & The Red, The Small Glories

Blues Album of the Year

Pocket Full Of Nothin', Big Dave McLean

Mad Love, Dawn Tyler Watson

Hand Me Down Blues, Durham County Poets

That's Where It's At, Michael Jerome Browne

The Northern South Vol. 2, Whitehorse

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

The Heart Of Christmas, Brian Doerksen

Pursue, Brooke Nicholls

Wherever I Go, Dan Bremnes

ILL Street Blues, Fresh IE

The Advent Of Christmas, Matt Maher

World Music Album of the Year

BAROKAN, Djely Tapa

Sombras, OKAN

Africa Without Borders, Okavango African Orchestra

Risorgimento, Romina Di Gasbarro

Galactic Gala, Silla and Rise Rise Ashen*Independent

Producer of the Year

Ben Kaplan

Jon Levine

Michael Wise

Steve Bays

Music Video of the Year

Bun Dem Caraz, Sarahmee

Record Shop, Johnny Jansen Said the Whale

Topographe, Jonathan Robert Corridor

Back Off Le GED, Laurence Nerbonne

Little Star, Sarah Legault

Electronic Album of the Year

Battle Lines, Bob Moses

Memory Emotion, Electric Youth

Dawn Chorus, Jacques Greene

A Beat Tape For Your Friends, Keys N Krates

Beyond The Senses, REZZ

Metal Album of the Year

Evolution, Kobra And The Lotus

Martyr, Lindsay Schoolcraft

Through A Wall, Single Mothers

Play to Win, Striker

Orphans, The Agonist

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Shine A Light, Bryan Adams

Unplugged Vol. 1, Lauren Spencer-Smith

Both Sides, Marc Jordan

Melt, Nuela Charles

Empower, Renee Lamoureux

Comedy Album of the Year

General Anxiety Disorder, Adam Christie

Straight White Fail, Jarrett Campbell

The Abyss Stares Back, Monty Scott

Bit of Buddle, Sophie Buddle