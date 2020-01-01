NEWS Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain hints that band are working on a new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 67-year-old star refused to confirm a follow-up to 2015's 'Book of Souls', but he suggested fans of the 'Run to the Hills' rockers should pay close attention to their official website.



Keeping coy, he told BackstageAxxess: "Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That's all I've gotta say."



However, when he was pressed on whether something is coming out "soon", Nicko was quick to clarify his comments.



He ranted: "No, I didn't say something soon, and I didn't say 'possibly.' Watch this space, is what I said. Don't be putting words in their mouths."



Meanwhile, guitarist Adrian Smith - who completes the current lineup with Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers - has admitted he was never influenced by Eddie Val Halen.



The legendary musician had a massive impact on heavy metal fans around the world, but while Adrian respects Eddie, he took inspiration from other stars.



He explained: "I'd already been playing for a few years before he came out, so your style gets kind of set, but he influenced a lot of people."



Instead, Adrian was inspired by the likes the Beatles, and other special British musicians.



"First bands I listened to, that got me into music, were [Deep Purple], 'Machine Head' era, Free, 'Free Live' [with Paul Kossoff], Humble Pie, going back a bit now.



"All sort of English raucous kind of bands. When [I] started out playing, [I] played The Rolling Stones and Beatles, 'cause they were a few chords; it was easy. And twelve-bar blues -- that's how we started."