NEWS Peter Andre doesn't 'see anything wrong' with 'tweaking' his appearance Newsdesk Share with :







The 46-year-old singer is happy to be open about the fact he keeps his youthful looks thanks to "baby Botox" treatments.



Writing in his New! magazine column, he said: "I've always spoken out about the baby Botox I've had. I don't see anything wrong with having little tweaks done here and there."



And Peter - who has children Amelia, six, and Theo, two, with wife Emily, and Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price - is "fascinated" by the process having recently visited a clinic with his brother-in-law, who he watched administer Botox.



He explained: "Recently I've been filming something about the ins and outs of cosmetic procedures for men, and last week I visited a clinic in Cheshire with Emily's younger brother Tom.



"He's also a doctor and while we were there he was actually being supervised administering Botox, which I found quite fascinating."



Now, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is considering making another appointment for a different treatment.



He added: "There are so many new non-invasive procedures available that if the opportunity ever arose for me to try some out, I think I would."



Meanwhile, Peter has confirmed he will be returning to the 2020 tour of the musical 'Grease'.



He will join Dan Partridge - who will take on Danny Zuko - and will portray the iconic role of Teen Angel, as-well-as Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant.



Peter said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of 'Grease' and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year.



"I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast.



"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform two additional roles this time round: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020!"