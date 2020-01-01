NEWS Stormzy has been given his very own personalised 'Monopoly' set Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker has previously admitted he enjoys playing the property trading game and so makers Hasbro have reached out to present him with a one-of-a-kind board.



Traditional property squares feature various pictures of the grime star on the black and gold board, while the Chance and Community Chest cards are personalised too.



Stormzy showed off the game on his Instagram Story, allowing fans to see close ups of cards including, "Jay Z rates you", "You have won an Ivor Novello award", "Shut up" and "Enzo bit you", and which allow the recipient to collect or lose money.



An advance to go card explained the player could move because they were "headlining Glastonbury".



When Stormzy plays with his pals, they can choose to move around the board with a gold piece in the form of a penguin, trainer, dog, gramophone, sports car, hashtag, watch, or a phone.



Kay Green, UK Country Manager, Hasbro UK & Ireland, said: "When we heard Stormzy was a fan of 'Monopoly', we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate his many career highlights than producing a Merky twist on the classic game.



"The board nods to everything from his iconic Glastonbury set in 2019 and many award wins, to his well-known admiration of Jay Z. We've no doubt there's plenty more in store for the star, but hope that this one-off Stormzy Edition of 'Monopoly' can serve as a fun reminder of everything he's achieved to date!"



Sadly for fans, the set will not be available for purchase.



The 26-year-old star has previously spoken of his love of "competitive games", including 'Monopoly'.



He said: "I'm a proper game-head. Not, like, video games. I love poker, 'Monopoly', 'Scrabble', 'Connect 4'. I'm a kid, like. I love a competitive game.



"And poker's like the ultimate version of all skilled games. Love it! If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a professional poker player. Proper."



