Justin Bieber questioned whether he'd stay faithful to Hailey Bieber before proposing

Justin Bieber questioned whether he'd be able to commit and stay faithful to now-wife Hailey Bieber before proposing.

The singer married the model in late 2018, with the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary in September with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and family.

However, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the 25-year-old opened up about his doubts concerning his decision to pop the question.

"I was extremely nervous. I felt like in the past, we had talked about you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say 'yes,'" he explained. "I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but I think I was more nervous about, 'Am I gonna make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour you know, what I say?' You know, because that's a serious commitment, when you say you're gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful... That's huge. Am I able to do that? And so, I think that was really what I was battling with."

But Justin, who also counts Selena Gomez among his famous exes, added that once he thought about it, he realised Hailey, 23, was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

"I finally was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband, and you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm gonna just choose this woman and just do it,'" the Sorry hitmaker smiled.