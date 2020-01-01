Miley Cyrus congratulates dad Billy Ray Cyrus on 2020 Grammy Awards win

Miley Cyrus has congratulated her father Billy Ray Cyrus on his double win at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Billy Ray and Lil Nas X took to the stage at the Los Angeles event for a rendition of their record-breaking tune, Old Town Road, and took home the prizes for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Miley gushed over her dad's win, writing: "Congrats to my dad @billyraycyrus and baby brother @lilnasx on their 2 Grammy awards!!!!!!"

Miley was absent from the ceremony at the Staples Center, and returned with a second post to give a possible reason for why she wasn't invited.

"& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore," the 27-year-old penned, alongside a video clip from the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), where she famously fished a marijuana joint out of her purse while accepting the Best Video prize for Wrecking Ball and began to smoke it onstage.

As the evening wrapped on Sunday, Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy took to Twitter to dedicate his first-ever wins to late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, following their deaths in a helicopter crash.

"I'd like to dedicate (this) both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter," he wrote. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time."