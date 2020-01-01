Post Malone had 'no idea' Ozzy Osbourne was battling Parkinson's disease

Post Malone had "no idea" Ozzy Osbourne was suffering from Parkinson's disease while preparing for their performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Post, Ozzy, and Travis Scott took to the stage at the star-studded awards ceremony in November to perform Take What You Want.

Last week, Ozzy announced that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's. However, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Post shared that the Black Sabbath rocker's health issues weren't obvious to him last year.

"Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell," the 24-year-old told the publication. "You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong."

Adding he had "no idea" that Ozzy was ill, Post has no doubt that the 71-year-old is "going to keep kicking a*s".

"I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, (and) I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible," he continued.