Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited new album Changes on Valentine's Day.

The singer launched his musical comeback with single Yummy earlier this month and released the first instalment of his new docuseries Seasons on Monday.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old musician revealed his new album will be called Changes and it will finally be released on 14 February.

Justin also revealed details of a massive North American tour, which kicks off on 14 May in Seattle, Washington and plays stadiums and arenas across the U.S. before wrapping on 26 September in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The star's return to the spotlight comes after he revealed a debilitating battle with tick-borne illness Lyme disease and depression plagued him over the past two years.

He grew emotional reflecting on his rough patch during an album playback event in Los Angeles last week, in which he told the crowd, "I don't even think I should be alive... I feel like God's brought me out of a really dark place."

After announcing the album news, Justin dropped the second track from the record, Get Me, featuring Kehlani, which is available to download and stream now.