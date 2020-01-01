Kehlani and YG rekindle romance for Grammys afterparty

Singer Kehlani reunited with rapper YG to party after the Grammy Awards, just weeks after calling off their months-long romance.

The pair initially went public with its relationship in September, but the musicians had parted ways by December, when Kehlani dismissed rumours linking her to another hip-hop star, Tory Lanez, and insisted she was "single".

However, the 24 year old appeared to be very much back together with YG on Sunday as they held hands while attending the Universal Music Group Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles, even though they did not walk the red carpet together.

YG stepped out for the bash in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey honouring late basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who had been killed in a helicopter crash just hours earlier.

The on/off couple, which had also been rocked by a cheating scandal back in October, has yet to comment on the status of its relationship.

The public outing occurred two days after YG was released from police custody following his Friday morning arrest in relation to a robbery.

Further details regarding the incident have not been released, but YG was able to perform as planned at the Grammys, where he celebrated late pal Nipsey Hussle as part of a tribute set also featuring DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch.