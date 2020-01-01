Selena Gomez, Sam Smith and Pink praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance

Selena Gomez, Sam Smith and Pink are pouring out their support for Demi Lovato following the singer's emotional comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.

The pop star returned to the spotlight on Sunday to perform Anyone, the "cry for help" song she recorded just four days before she suffered a drug overdose in 2018, and her fellow musicians took to social media to praise the singer.

Gomez took to Instagram stories during the Los Angeles event to post an image of Lovato on stage, and wrote: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

"Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down," Pink tweeted. "I'm so glad you're here to sing those words, to sing like that."

Smith also found himself moved, expressing how deeply he was affected by the performance on the photo sharing site.

"I am in tears," he wrote. "That is singing. That is heart and that is truth."

The highly anticipated moment had a shaky start when Demi tearfully turned to her accompanist seconds into the song and gestured to stopped playing the piano and start the tune again.

She nailed the song the second time around and earned a standing ovation from her famous fans in the audience at the Staples Center.

Lovato told Apple Radio host Zane Lowe last week she still can't believe no one realised the song was a cry for help when she recorded it.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened... I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she said. "You listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let's help this girl!'

"I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't... I was singing this song and I didn't even realise that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song'."

Demi's comeback continues at the weekend, when she performs the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.