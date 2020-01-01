NEWS Kim Kardashian attends midnight Sunday Service in honour of Kobe Bryant Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian attended a special Sunday Service gathering in honour of her late friend Kobe Bryant on Sunday evening.



The reality star shared videos of the service on her Instagram page, which took place just hours after Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, lost their lives when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Seven others died in the crash.



During the ceremony, gospel singer Kirk Franklin asked the crowd, "Why do bad things happen to good people?" while Chance the Rapper also performed alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which was founded and led by Kim's husband, Kanye West.



Hours before Sunday Service, Kim posted a picture of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram.



"My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through," she wrote in the caption. "This has affected us all so much, but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa (Bryant) is feeling losing her husband and baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for their family and everyone's families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest in Peace Legend."



Meanwhile, Kim's younger sister Khloe tweeted: "This can't be real, there's no way!!! My heart hurts," while her brother Rob added, "All I'm thinking about is his wife and daughters... they need their Dad... Rest in Peace Mamba."