Diplo remains tight-lipped on Sia's request for casual sex

Diplo has "no comment" when it comes to pal and collaborator Sia's calls for the pair to hook up romantically.

The Chandelier hitmaker confessed her magnetic attraction to the DJ in a recent interview, admitting she has had the hots for him for years.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia told GQ for a feature about Diplo. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

Responding to the now-viral comments in a chat with People at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Close to Me star laughed, "That's no comment... I love her to death, and I value our relationship a lot more."

He added of the 44-year-old leaking their private messages: "She's a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants. She's spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that."

Diplo also took to the stage at the Grammys, joining Nas, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X for a performance of his 2019 mega-hit, Old Town Road.