NEWS Bombay Bicycle Club have hinted that they will play at Glastonbury this year Newsdesk







The British indie band appeared on UK station BBC Radio 1 on Monday (27.01.20) to perform in the Live Lounge on Clara Amfos show, playing a rendition of 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong', the title track from their recently released fifth studio album.



During their interview with Clara, the group were quizzed by a fan about the possibility of them playing at Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival for a fifth time.



The fan asked "Glastonbury please, any comments?", to which the band - Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash - replied: "Working on it."



Glastonbury 2020 takes place between June 24 and June 28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, and will be headlined by Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney, with a third act to be announced, whilst Motown star Diana Ross will fill the Sunday afternoon legends slot.



Other acts believed to performing at the 50th anniversary of the festival include Pet Shop Boys, TLC and Crowded House.



Meanwhile, Glastonbury is once again offering unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland a chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at the festival.



The winner of the Emerging Talent Competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level, while the runner up will receive a £2,500 prize.



Acts from any genre can enter the contest from 9am on Monday (27.01.20) until 5pm on February 3, via the official Glastonbury website.



Previous winners include Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun, whilst 2019 winner Marie White was signed to Decca Records following her performance on the Acoustic Stage.