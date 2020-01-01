NEWS H.E.R. feels like she is 'exactly where she's supposed to be' with her music Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Best Part' singer is thrilled by the recognition she is getting for her songs and is just "grateful" for every success she has been blessed with.



Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, she said: "It's insane it feels like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be I'm grateful I just love music so much. To be recognised for it, it's just exciting and it's amazing I'm happy to be here."



The 22-year-old singer - whose real name is Gabriella Wilson - previously opened up about how music was a large part of her life since she was a kid.



Speaking about her early years in music, she added: "I really didn’t have any formal training. My dad is a musician. His band rehearsed in our living room. Sometimes I would sneak in while they were taking a break and play on the drums, piano, guitar and bass.



"I kind of found my way. And my father taught me how to play the blues. To live your truth and sing your truth, that defines success. I think a lot of people are getting back to that real, honest music. That’s what R&B is. It’s raw."

The singer tries her best to be as private as possible, despite the age of social media.



She shared: "We live in an era of social media. We care more about looks, popularity and followers than about real music. And I wanted to get away from that. I just love music, and that’s what I want people to see and respect."