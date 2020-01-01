Lewis Capaldi mistaken for a seat filler at 2020 Grammy Awards

Lewis Capaldi suffered an awkward blunder when he was mistaken for a seat filler at his first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was nominated for the Song of the Year prize for his hit tune Someone You Loved, but that didn't stop an official working at the event from confusing his identity altogether.

"A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," Lewis wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag, "#GRAMMYS."

The ever-casual star wore a basic white T-shirt teamed with a casual jacket and a pair of dark trousers to the annual event, as he documented his antics from throughout the day on his social media pages.

In addition to clips from the red carpet, Lewis also shared a snap of himself in a public toilet. He captioned the snap: "#GRAMMYS BABY!!"

The 23-year-old lost out on the Song of the Year prize to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy.