FKA Twigs insists she 'wasn't asked' to sing during Grammys' Prince tribute

FKA Twigs has insisted she wasn't asked to lend vocals to the star-studded Prince tribute at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The British singer-songwriter took to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Usher and Sheila E. to perform a medley of Prince hits such as Little Red Corvette, When Doves Cry, and Kiss in honour of the Purple Rain singer, who died in 2016.

However, fans were disappointed to discover FKA Twigs only danced during the tribute and when asked on Twitter why she didn't sing, the musician claimed she hadn't been asked to.

"Of course I wanted to sing at the Grammys," Twigs, 32, wrote. "I wasn't asked this time but hopefully in the future."

However, Prince protege Sheila E. refuted the claims, telling USA Today that Twigs was supposed to sing in the performance but had said she would rather dance following rehearsals.

"She didn't want to sing!" the 62-year-old said. "First she wanted to, but then she didn't want to when we ran through it because she didn't have a (microphone) pack and (in-ear monitors), so she couldn't hear. And she would rather have danced - which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to, she said 'No, I'm OK'."

Twigs was nominated for the Grammy for Best Music Video for Cellophane, off her acclaimed album Magdalene. She lost out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus with Old Town Road.