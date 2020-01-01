NEWS Brandon Jenner weds Newsdesk Share with :







Brandon Jenner has tied the knot with his pregnant girlfriend Cayley Stoker.



Over the weekend, the 38-year-old confirmed to People that he and Cayley, who are currently expecting twins together, married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on 21 January.



Brandon's daughter Eva, four, from his marriage to ex Leah Felder, and Cayley's grandmother Joan, served as witnesses.



The musician also posted a snap of himself in a suit, alongside Cayley in a white dress, on his Instagram page - although it's not clear whether it was taken on their big day.



He shared the image to mark his new wife's birthday, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do."



The news comes just a day after Brandon confirmed his engagement to Cayley, who announced they were expecting twins last August, with a post on his Instagram page.



Brandon and Leah split in 2018, after marrying in 2012.