DJ Khaled shares newborn son's name

DJ Khaled has named his newborn son Alam, which means "the world" in Arabic.

The rapper became a father of two earlier this month, when his wife Nicole Tuck gave birth to the couple's second son together.

And as he accepted the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Khaled announced the tot's moniker while paying tribute to his other half.

He also dedicated the award, which he won for Higher - his collaboration with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - to the late Hussle, who was fatally shot in March 2019.

"This is for Nipsey Hussle," he said. "This is for hip-hop. I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Alam. It means 'the world' in Arabic."

Concluding his speech, Khaled gave a shout out to his eldest son Asahd, three, smiling: "And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddy will be home (soon)."