Billie Eilish lands six major prizes at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish stomped all over the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with a bag of big wins, including Best New Artist, Record, and Album of the Year.
The 18-year-old singer also shared the Song of the Year prize for Bad Guy with her brother Finneas, who was named Producer of the Year, while her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? nabbed the gongs for Best Engineered Album and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Lizzo, who opened the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Gary Clark, Jr. were triple 2020 Grammy winners, while The Chemical Brothers, Lady Gaga, Tanya Tucker, and Lil Nas X were among the artists who took home two honours apiece.
The ceremony featured a series of show-stopping performances and tributes to Prince and Nipsey Hussle, while the sudden death of sports superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday morning overshadowed the event, with many artists and host Alicia Keys saluting the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash, alongside his teenage daughter.
The full list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners is as follows:
Record of the Year: Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Song of the Year: Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance Recording: Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance: This Land - Gary Clark, Jr.
Best Metal Performance: 7empest - Tool
Best Rock Song: This Land - Gary Clark, Jr.
Best Rock Album: Social Cues - Cage the Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance: Come Home - Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome - Lizzo
Best R&B Song: Say So - PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Best R&B Album: Ventura - Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song: A Lot - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Higher - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Rap Album: Igor - Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless - Dan + Shay
Best New Age Album: Wings - Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho - Randy Brecker
Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells - Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel - Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club - Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Love Theory - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: God Only Knows - For King & Country & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn the Ships - For King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony - Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer - Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: De Ayer Para Siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus - Marc Anthony & A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymee Nuviola
Best American Roots Song: Call My Name - I'm With Her
Best American Roots Performance: Saint Honesty - Sara Bareilles
Best Americana Album: Oklahoma - Keb' Mo'
Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler - Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time - Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album: Rapture - Koffee
Best World Music Album: Celia - Angelique Kidjo
Best Children's Music Album: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype - Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming - Michelle Obama
Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown - Original Broadway Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl - Hildur Guonadottir
Best Song Written for Visual Media: I'll Never Love Again (Film Version) - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere & Bradley Cooper.
Best Instrumental Composition: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite - John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumentals & Vocals: All Night Long - Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Moon River - Jacob Collier
Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed/Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive - Various Artists
Best Album Notes: Stax '68: A Memphis Story - Various Artists
Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection - Pete Seeger
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Producer of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas
Best Remixed Recording: I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix) - Madonna
Best Immersive Audio Album: LUX - Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer of The Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)
Best Choral Performance: Durufle: Complete Choral Works - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Orange - Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Macelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay - Joyce DiDonato
Best Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places - Nadia Shpachenko
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Best Music Film: Homecoming - Beyonce
Best Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus