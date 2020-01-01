Billie Eilish lands six major prizes at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish stomped all over the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, with a bag of big wins, including Best New Artist, Record, and Album of the Year.

The 18-year-old singer also shared the Song of the Year prize for Bad Guy with her brother Finneas, who was named Producer of the Year, while her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? nabbed the gongs for Best Engineered Album and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lizzo, who opened the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Gary Clark, Jr. were triple 2020 Grammy winners, while The Chemical Brothers, Lady Gaga, Tanya Tucker, and Lil Nas X were among the artists who took home two honours apiece.

The ceremony featured a series of show-stopping performances and tributes to Prince and Nipsey Hussle, while the sudden death of sports superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday morning overshadowed the event, with many artists and host Alicia Keys saluting the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash, alongside his teenage daughter.

The full list of 2020 Grammy Awards winners is as follows:

Record of the Year: Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Recording: Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution - Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance: This Land - Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Metal Performance: 7empest - Tool

Best Rock Song: This Land - Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Rock Album: Social Cues - Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance: Come Home - Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome - Lizzo

Best R&B Song: Say So - PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Best R&B Album: Ventura - Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song: A Lot - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Higher - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Album: Igor - Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless - Dan + Shay

Best New Age Album: Wings - Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho - Randy Brecker

Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells - Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel - Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club - Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Love Theory - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: God Only Knows - For King & Country & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn the Ships - For King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony - Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO - Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer - Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: De Ayer Para Siempre - Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus - Marc Anthony & A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymee Nuviola

Best American Roots Song: Call My Name - I'm With Her

Best American Roots Performance: Saint Honesty - Sara Bareilles

Best Americana Album: Oklahoma - Keb' Mo'

Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler - Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time - Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album: Rapture - Koffee

Best World Music Album: Celia - Angelique Kidjo

Best Children's Music Album: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype - Jon Samson

Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming - Michelle Obama

Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown - Original Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl - Hildur Guonadottir

Best Song Written for Visual Media: I'll Never Love Again (Film Version) - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere & Bradley Cooper.

Best Instrumental Composition: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite - John Williams

Best Arrangement, Instrumentals & Vocals: All Night Long - Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Moon River - Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed/Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive - Various Artists

Best Album Notes: Stax '68: A Memphis Story - Various Artists

Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection - Pete Seeger

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Producer of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas

Best Remixed Recording: I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix) - Madonna

Best Immersive Audio Album: LUX - Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings - Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer of The Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Durufle: Complete Choral Works - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Orange - Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Macelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay - Joyce DiDonato

Best Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places - Nadia Shpachenko

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Best Music Film: Homecoming - Beyonce

Best Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus