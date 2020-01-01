NEWS Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no plans to make an album together Newsdesk Share with :







The couple previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016 and recently collaborated again on 'Nobody But You' and though they aren't planning to explore their musical partnership in a full record, the No Doubt singer just feels lucky that the country superstar agreed to "share his talent" with him.



Asked if they'll make an album together on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards - which took place on Sunday (26.01.20) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles - Blake told E!: "I don't think so."



Gwen agreed: "I don't think so either. But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together -- that's a lot. Because he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me!"



The couple went on to perform their latest duet during the Grammys but had no nerves ahead of their segment as they're so used to singing together.



Asked if they felt nervous, Gwen said: "We [sing together] all the time. We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here -- it's the Grammys, so you're nervous about that -- but the actual performing together is just what we do."



Blake never planned for 'Nobody But You' to be a duet but realised it would be "perfect" for himself and his partner of four years when he saw her listening to it in the gym.



He said: "Once we listened to it, we realised it's actually a perfect duet, especially for us -- the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly.



"Believe it or not ... we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, 'Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me.'



"It just all came together."



