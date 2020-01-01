NEWS Ozzy Osbourne admits the last year of his life has been 'hell' Newsdesk Share with :







The 71-year-old rock star - who battled pneumonia in 2019 - recently announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and Ozzy admitted it's been a turbulent 12 months for him and his family.



Speaking on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20), Ozzy shared: "This last year has been hell for me. I've had surgery on my neck. I've announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock 'n' roll year for me."



Despite this, the iconic star - who walked with a cane - remains determined to return to touring.



Ozzy explained that if he's able, he'd love to return to the stage one day.



He said: "If I'm well enough I'll work towards it. I'm having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I'm trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery's not easy."



Ozzy was joined at the star-studded bash by his wife Sharon and their daughter Kelly, who revealed how proud she felt of her father's progress.



Kelly said: "Seeing how far Dad's come this year and how far he's come in the last week alone has just been incredible.



"I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even like his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane."



During the show, Ozzy and Sharon - who were making their first public appearance since his diagnosis was revealed - presented the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, and the couple subsequently introduced H.E.R.