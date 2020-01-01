Lauren London celebrates Nipsey Hussle's first Grammys win with family

Singer and actress Lauren London celebrated her late partner Nipsey Hussle's first Grammy Awards win on Sunday (26Jan20), as she joined the rapper's brother and grandmother onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was named the winner of the Best Rap Performance for his hit Racks in the Middle during a pre-Grammys ceremony event, where Lauren thanked fans for supporting her slain boyfriend, who was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March, 2019.

Nipsey's grandmother then took the mic and said, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart... Thank you."

London also had tragic sportsman Kobe Bryant on her mind on Sunday - shortly after Nipsey's Grammys win she shared a picture of the rapper with the late basketball star and added the caption: "God Help Us."

Kobe and his teenage daughter were among nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.