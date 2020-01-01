Tearful Demi Lovato stalls comeback song at Grammys

Demi Lovato was forced to restart her comeback performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26Jan20), when her emotions got the better of her onstage.

The pop star returned to the spotlight at music's big night and performed Anyone, the "cry for help" song she recorded just four days before she suffered a drug overdose in 2018, and it was clear the moment was a huge one for Demi.

Shortly after she started singing onstage at the Staples Center, she tearfully turned to her accompanist and he stopped playing the piano and started the tune again.

This time, Lovato was ready and she nailed the heartbreaking song, which earned her a standing ovation.

Late last week, as she prepared for her big comeback at the Grammys, Demi told Apple Radio host Zane Lowe she still can't believe no one realised the song was a cry for help when she recorded it.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened... I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she said. "You listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let's help this girl!'

"I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't... I was singing this song and I didn't even realise that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song'."

Demi's comeback continues next week (02Feb20), when she performs the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, Demi released Anyone as a single immediately after her performance at the Grammy Awards.